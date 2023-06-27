Investigation under way after car being pursued by police in Wigan hits another vehicle and woman is killed

The road had to be closed for several hours, but police did not immediately provide any information about what had happened.

They have now confirmed that officers engaged in a short pursuit in Platt Bridge at around 2.30pm yesterday, following reports that a vehicle had failed to stop for the police.

A damaged car on Bolton Road, Ashton after the crash

That car was involved in a collision with a vehicle not involved in the pursuit, which then hit a woman in her 60s.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died a short time later.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Emergency services rushed to Bolton Road, Ashton on Monday afternoon

Bolton Road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked in the area and an investigation got under way.

Supt Ian Jones, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed away following the incident earlier on today.

“We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature and in-line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s professional standards branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience during the road closure.”

Bolton Road, Ashton was closed for several hours as the investigation got under way

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 3pm on Monday, fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Bolton Road, Ashton.

“One fire engine from Wigan quickly attended the incident, which involved two vehicles.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to what happened is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident log 2166 of June 26.