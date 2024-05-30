Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters battled to contain a large blaze which broke out at a commercial premises in Standish overnight.

Five fire engines and an aerial appliance attended the scene in Bradley Lane after reports of black smoke pouring from a building at 10.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews from Wigan, Hindley, Skelmersdale and Chorley were sent out to the incident and were on the scene for around three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generic Fire engine

It's believed the fire was started accidentally by a fault in a refrigeration unit. No-one was injured.

Wigan station watch manager Michael Fairhurst said: "The fire in the building had broken through a wall into a next door unit and crews worked really well to stop it from spreading any further.

"Although the fire had broken through the roof of the first building, we managed to bring it under control and the aerial appliance wasn't needed in the end. However the premises suffered significant damage."