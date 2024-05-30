Large fire takes hold of Standish building and breaks through roof
Five fire engines and an aerial appliance attended the scene in Bradley Lane after reports of black smoke pouring from a building at 10.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).
Crews from Wigan, Hindley, Skelmersdale and Chorley were sent out to the incident and were on the scene for around three hours.
It's believed the fire was started accidentally by a fault in a refrigeration unit. No-one was injured.
Wigan station watch manager Michael Fairhurst said: "The fire in the building had broken through a wall into a next door unit and crews worked really well to stop it from spreading any further.
"Although the fire had broken through the roof of the first building, we managed to bring it under control and the aerial appliance wasn't needed in the end. However the premises suffered significant damage."
Many people took to social media to report seeing the area “filled with black smoke.”
