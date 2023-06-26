News you can trust since 1853
Long delays for drivers after 'serious' crash on M6 and two incidents in Wigan

Drivers are facing major delays on the roads in Wigan due to a series of incidents.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

The M6 was closed between junctions 24 (Ashton) and 23 (Haydock Island) during Monday’s rush hour after a “serious multi-vehicle collision”.

National Highways said all emergency services attended, including air ambulance, and traffic was stopped in both directions.

While the motorway was opened in both directions by 6.40pm, two of the three lanes heading southbound remained shut while recovery work was carried out.

Drivers were warned of 60-minute delays and seven miles of congestion due to the crash.

The collision came as Bolton Road in Ashton remained closed after a serious collision involving two vehicles.

Emergency services rushed there at 3pm and while speculation is rife about what happened, little has officially been confirmed yet.

One of the incidents took place on the M6One of the incidents took place on the M6
There were also reports of an incident on Shevington Lane, outside Shevington High School, which saw a car land on its roof at around 6.30pm.

The road was closed while emergency services attended.

