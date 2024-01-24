News you can trust since 1853
Main Wigan road will remain shut until 3pm as clean-up after derelict hotel fire continues

Detours remain in place as the clear-up operation following a blaze at a former Wigan hotel continues.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
The roof of what used to be The Rockleigh, on Bolton Road, Ashton, was engulfed in flames yesterday (January 23) evening after what police suspect was an arson attack.

Crews from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire station tackled the incident at its height and damping down has continued through the night and well into Wednesday.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the former Rockleigh Hotel last nightFirefighters tackling the blaze at the former Rockleigh Hotel last night
Firefighters tackling the blaze at the former Rockleigh Hotel last night
And the disruption is not over yet.

In a post on the Ashton-in-Makerfield Community Group Facebook page, local councillor Danny Fletcher wrote: “Just an update on the Rockleigh from the council’s perspective.

“A member on the Streetworks team attended site meeting first thing this morning to discuss next steps.

“The latest is that Bolton Road will be closed until approximately 3pm.

"After the road is re-opened, two-way lights will need to be installed by electricity Northwest as there is a loss of power supply in the area.

"No timeframe has been agreed as of yet.”

There have been rumours circulating on social media since the blaze erupted that the premises – which had already been earmarked for demolition to make way for new homes – will now be razed as a matter of urgency, but there has been no official confirmation of that at this stage.