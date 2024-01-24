Main Wigan road will remain shut until 3pm as clean-up after derelict hotel fire continues
The roof of what used to be The Rockleigh, on Bolton Road, Ashton, was engulfed in flames yesterday (January 23) evening after what police suspect was an arson attack.
Crews from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire station tackled the incident at its height and damping down has continued through the night and well into Wednesday.
And the disruption is not over yet.
In a post on the Ashton-in-Makerfield Community Group Facebook page, local councillor Danny Fletcher wrote: “Just an update on the Rockleigh from the council’s perspective.
“A member on the Streetworks team attended site meeting first thing this morning to discuss next steps.
“The latest is that Bolton Road will be closed until approximately 3pm.
"After the road is re-opened, two-way lights will need to be installed by electricity Northwest as there is a loss of power supply in the area.