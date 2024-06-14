Major incident: pedestrian seriously injured in Ashton town centre crash

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2024, 18:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The emergency services are attending a major incident in Ashton-in-Makerfield town centre.

Social media is reporting that a man in his 40s was hit by a car on Wigan Road close to the Ash Tan Tanning Lounge shortly after 5pm today (June 14) and suffered very serious injuries.

It has further been claimed locally that an elderly man passed out at the wheel of his car causing it to career out of control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan-based talent agent ‘disappears’ leaving fuming actors and parents out of p...
The incident happened outside the Ash Tan Tanning Salon on Wigan Road, AshtonThe incident happened outside the Ash Tan Tanning Salon on Wigan Road, Ashton
The incident happened outside the Ash Tan Tanning Salon on Wigan Road, Ashton

The scene has been cordoned off by police and the North West Air Ambulance was seen to be landing on land at Armoury Bank as paramedics tended to the victim.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to Wigan Road in Wigan at around 5pm today (Friday June 14) to a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and car.

“The extent of the injuries suffered are still unclear at this time.

“Road closures are in place and delays are expected whilst our investigators conduct their inquiries.”

Related topics:AshtonSocial mediaRoad ClosuresWigan