Major incident: pedestrian seriously injured in Ashton town centre crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Social media is reporting that a man in his 40s was hit by a car on Wigan Road close to the Ash Tan Tanning Lounge shortly after 5pm today (June 14) and suffered very serious injuries.
It has further been claimed locally that an elderly man passed out at the wheel of his car causing it to career out of control.
The scene has been cordoned off by police and the North West Air Ambulance was seen to be landing on land at Armoury Bank as paramedics tended to the victim.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to Wigan Road in Wigan at around 5pm today (Friday June 14) to a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and car.
“The extent of the injuries suffered are still unclear at this time.
“Road closures are in place and delays are expected whilst our investigators conduct their inquiries.”