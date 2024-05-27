Man in his 70s pronounced dead after Wigan borough house fire

By Alan Weston
Published 27th May 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 12:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pensioner tragically died in a house fire over the weekend.

Firefighters went to a semi-detached house on Brook Drive, Astley, on Saturday morning, where they quickly brought a blaze under control.

Read More
Wigan 47-year-old denies stalking and repeatedly flouting restraining orders

Crews rescued a man in his 70s, but he was pronounced dead.

Emergency services were called to Brook Drive, Astley (general view)Emergency services were called to Brook Drive, Astley (general view)
Emergency services were called to Brook Drive, Astley (general view)

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Brook Drive at around 6am on Saturday to assist with other emergency service colleagues around a house fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tragically, a man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene and initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on Brook Drive, Astley.

“Four fire engines from Atherton, Hindley and Farnworth fire stations, alongside the technical response unit from Leigh, arrived quickly at the scene, which involved a semi-detached house.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and specialist ventilation equipment to quickly bring the fire under control, and helped to extricate a male from the property."

Related topics:WiganLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.