Man in his 70s pronounced dead after Wigan borough house fire
Firefighters went to a semi-detached house on Brook Drive, Astley, on Saturday morning, where they quickly brought a blaze under control.
Crews rescued a man in his 70s, but he was pronounced dead.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Brook Drive at around 6am on Saturday to assist with other emergency service colleagues around a house fire.
"Tragically, a man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene and initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.”
A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on Brook Drive, Astley.
“Four fire engines from Atherton, Hindley and Farnworth fire stations, alongside the technical response unit from Leigh, arrived quickly at the scene, which involved a semi-detached house.
"Crews wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and specialist ventilation equipment to quickly bring the fire under control, and helped to extricate a male from the property."
