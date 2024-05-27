Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner tragically died in a house fire over the weekend.

Firefighters went to a semi-detached house on Brook Drive, Astley, on Saturday morning, where they quickly brought a blaze under control.

Crews rescued a man in his 70s, but he was pronounced dead.

Emergency services were called to Brook Drive, Astley (general view)

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Brook Drive at around 6am on Saturday to assist with other emergency service colleagues around a house fire.

"Tragically, a man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene and initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on Brook Drive, Astley.

“Four fire engines from Atherton, Hindley and Farnworth fire stations, alongside the technical response unit from Leigh, arrived quickly at the scene, which involved a semi-detached house.