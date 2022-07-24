Andy Pickwell, believed to be in his 50s, was rescued by firefighters from a blazing house in Newstead Road, Goose Green, in the early hours of Saturday July 23.

But, despite being taken to hospital, medics were unable to save him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Pickwell photographed by the Wigan Post 10 years ago

Forensic examiners and fire investigation specialists have being scouring the semi-detached property for evidence of what caused the 4am inferno.

It has been revealed that Mr Pickwell lived on his own with his pet cat Limpy, who survived the fire.

His Facebook page gives his job description as a support worker for Work Solutions, shows that he used to be a warehouse worker at Littlewoods Shop Direct and that he attended Whitley High School in Wigan and left Preston College with a level three health and social care diploma.

He cared for people with learning difficulties and also had a hobby for fixing bikes.

Andy Pickwell

Ten years ago he gave an interview in the Wigan Post talking about he had turned his life around after battling alcoholism and how he hoped to become a mentor for Work Solutions, a not-for-profit organisation offering support and guidance to those who have had issues with drugs and alcohol.

Neighbours have told how they woke to the sound of breaking glass and saw black smoke pouring from Mr Pickwell’s home.

One tried messaging him, thinking he must be out, to let him know his house was on fire, while others tried to get in through the front door – which he always left open – but were beaten back by thick, toxic fumes.

Another climbed up onto a single-storey flat roof to bang on Mr Pickwell’s bedroom window, but all to no avail.

Newstead Road sealed off after the blaze

Neighbours also helped to evacuate a woman and a teenager with mobility problems from an adjoining home.

Four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Skelmersdale were quickly on the scene and crews with hose reels and breathing gear entered the house and brought Mr Pickwell outside.

Police have previously asked that anyone with information about the incident should contact police via gmp.police.uk quoting 549 23/07/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.