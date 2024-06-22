Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters are urging people to stay safe around open water during the summer months, as new figures reveal the number of people who accidentally drowned in the UK last year.

With warmer weather forecast and the school holidays approaching, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) is emphasising the dangers of swimming and jumping into open water.

Figures released at the end of May show 236 people in the UK accidentally drowned in 2023, an increase of 10 people compared to 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jumping into cold water on a hot day may be tempting but the consequences can be devastating (library pic)

Across Greater Manchester in the period from 2021 to 2022, more people drowned in waterways than died in fires.

As part of an annual water safety campaign, fire crews have been out in local communities giving safety advice on the hidden dangers of open water and what to do should anyone ever find someone, or themselves, in difficulty in water.

Throughout summer, the fire service will be sharing key safety advice and guidance, including:

Float to Live: Tilt your head back with ears submerged; relax and try to breathe normally; move your hands to help you stay afloat; it’s okay if your legs sink, we all float differently; and spread your arms and legs to improve stability.

Call, Tell, Throw: If you see someone in difficulty in water, call 999 and ask for the fire service (or the coastguard if at sea), tell the struggling person to float on their back and throw them something that floats. Do not go in the water yourself.

Jumping in water can prove fatal. Water is often a lot shallower than it appears and hidden hazards lurk below the surface.

Even in hot weather the water is a lot colder. Jumping in can lead to cold water shock which can be fatal, even if you’re a strong swimmer.

Area manager Billy Fenwick, head of prevention at GMFRS, said: “We want to educate people on the dangers of open water. Cold water shock can kill even strong swimmers and people can become caught up in underwater hazards and drown. It is not worth dying for a dip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should anyone find themselves in trouble in the water please remember ‘Float to Live’. It could just save your life. If you see someone in difficulty in the water you should call 999 and ask for fire, tell them to float and throw them a float aid if there is one nearby.

“We would also encourage teachers, parents and carers to support our messaging with further information available on our website and the StayWise safety education website.”

As part of the summer water campaign, videos will be shared from the families and friends of young people who have lost their lives to drowning. They speak emotionally of the impact such tragic events have had on them.