Celebrated jazz duo to star at Wigan gig

Remi’s unique style draws inspiration from artists such as Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery and Led Zeppelin.

He has performed at some of the most renowned events and venues in the world, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Buckingham Palace, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with Jamie Cullum, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 and 3.

Remi has been performing with Tom Moore for over 10 years, during which time they have developed a remarkable musical affinity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remi Harris and Tom Moore in concert

Since graduating from The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in 2011 where he is currently based, Tom has performed around the UK with a variety of bands and musical projects.

Starting at a young age on guitar and quickly moving to the electric bass, he has appeared at prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall and The North Sea Jazz Festival, and more recently supporting Jools Holland.

The two performers are guests of The Music Continuum’s Sunday Jazz in Wigan concerts and will be appearing at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club at 12.30pm on February 27.

Music Continuum founder Ian Darrington said: “Audiences will be treated to an afternoon of eclectic musical entertainment, with guitar and double bass engaged in an intimate, effortless instrumental conversation.

“Expect new spins on jazz standards and familiar tunes, improvisations and original compositions.

“The ease and warmth of Remi’s stage presence, together with his virtuoso talent, will have concert goers captivated by his passion for the

guitar.

This year also sees the release of Remi’s long-awaited third album On Track and a newly published guitar book 100 Gypsy Jazz Guitar Licks.

His output has received accolades from the likes of Dr Martin Taylor MBE who recently said “Remi’s live performances have audiences totally mesmerised with his artistry, virtuosity, musicality, and deeply felt passion for music”.

Tickets are available from www.justaddtickets.co.uk