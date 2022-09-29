New plan to prevent accidental drownings following a tragic Wigan summer

It comes as figures reveal that last year, more people in the city-region died as a result of drowning than of fire – 15 people died by drowning, while 11 died as a result of fires.

Ove the past five years, a total of 66 people have drowned in the city-region’s waterways.

Wigan suffered its own loss when Southport teenager Jamie Lewin became the latest fatality at the notorious East Quarry in Appley Bridge.

Young people at East Quarry in Appley Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other boys have died there in the last 25 years and an application has now been submitted to councillors by the landowner to drain the deep lagoon and fill it with waste.

There have been several deaths in Wigan’s canals in the last 12 months too.

The remains of missing man Peter Curphey was discovered in the water near to Beech Hill crossroads in April and men’s bodies were found last Christmas Eve and Boxing Day in canals near Scotman's Flash, Wigan, and near Welch Street in Leigh respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Lewin

None of the fatalities were said by police to be suspicious.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) is bringing together key organisations and campaigners for the first Greater Manchester Water Safety Summit on Friday September 30 in a summit aimed at creating a new GM Water Safety Partnership and a new strategy for the city-region.

Safety measures have been introduced in central Manchester in recent years and other parts of the city-region have also taken action, but now organisations are set to work together across the whole of Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit will be attended by local councils, Greater Manchester Police and safety organisations the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and the Royal Lifesaving Society.

Water safety campaigner Nick Pope, whose son Charlie died aged 19 in a central Manchester canal in March 2018, will urge people at the summit to do more to prevent a repeat of the tragedies suffered by his family and others.

Major landowners who are responsible for water safety in places where people have died will also be there. They include the Canal and River Trust, Peel Holdings, which manages water at Salford Quays, and United Utilities, which manages local reservoirs.

GMFRS is hosting the summit as part of its work to promote community safety and prevent deaths and injuries. It is also a key commitment is the Service’s Fire Plan 2021-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GMFRS’s head of prevention, Billy Fenwick, said: “It’s sobering to think that more people died of drowning last year than as a result of a fire – so we all must do more to reduce that terrible toll of death and heartache.

“There are measures we can take, working together in a partnership, that will make a difference. It’s important to work together at a Greater Manchester level so we can learn from each other what works. We believe this is the first time a water safety partnership has been created over such a large area.

“This summit is the start of our work to identify the most effective measures we can take.”

Nick Pope said: “After Charlie’s death I wanted to raise awareness of the dangers that exist in areas where there are bars, restaurants and alcohol in the same place as open water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are measures that can be taken to keep people safer. Manchester has done good work, for example with lighting, barriers and training of bar staff.

“I would urge a wide set of organisations to get involved and agree to work together on a plan, because they will all benefit if our cities and towns are safer.”

Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for policing, crime, criminal justice and fire, said: “Sadly, our firefighters and police have to attend incidents too often where someone has drowned. In fact, more people have died from drowning than in fires last year.

“We can and should do more to learn from what has happened and put in place measures that will prevent people from suffering a terrible accident in open water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the work of this new partnership will lead to fewer people dying in our canals, rivers and open water.”

Safety measures were implemented in central Manchester following a detailed review by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. They have included:

Better lighting along canal towpaths and entrances

Barriers fitted at towpath entry points and over lock crossings to prevent people accidentally falling in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signposting people to safe crossing points

Supporting developers to provide safe canal-side public areas when designing new homes, restaurants and bars

Ensuring many more rescue throwlines are available and that people who work in night-time venues are trained to use them

Working with the universities to help students be safe on nights out

Advertisement Hide Ad

The canals and rivers in central Manchester and Salford have had the highest number of incidents in Greater Manchester, followed by the canal and river Douglas in central Wigan.

The causes of deaths by drowning are varied, but research has shown that three major contributory factors are:

Entering water while under the influence of drink or drugs

Entering water to “cool off” on hot days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suicide