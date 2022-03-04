LUKE MARSDEN: Doing our bit for the brave Ukrainians
I feel I always want to start this column with “what a week” because every week for the last two years has been one of those weeks.
But you don’t expect the week to start with the threat of a nuclear war. That has literally raised the DEFCON.What is happening in Ukraine is inhumane and rightly Britain has stood up and said enough is enough.
On Facebook I spotted that Wiganers are also doing our bit. Tesco Extra in Whelley has recently had a trolley in store that you can add canned foods and blankets to that will go to help Ukrainians.Nobody (aside from maybe President Putin) had a global pandemic followed by a new war on their 2022 bingo card but this is the place we’ve landed.I know several people who have simply stopped watching the news. One of my friends has also deleted her social media apps because it’s all just too much right now and we need to get through the day, to help ourselves and others.Perhaps you haven’t shared anything on your social channels or turned your Facebook profile blue and yellow like some.
That’s also OK because you may be part of the silent many who donate and support in your own way. I’ve made a donation to The British Red Cross who are working with their Ukraine counterparts to get 15,000 litres of drinking water to villages in Eastern Ukraine. It wasn’t a major amount but to borrow a phrase from the supermarket I mentioned earlier in this column, every little helps and in this case I really think it does!