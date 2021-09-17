LUKE MARSDEN: Wigan's sightseeing shortage

Last weekend at the Wigan Diggers Festival, Jeremy Corbyn made a surprise appearance and made a speech which in my view, nicely reminded us all why he wasn’t chosen to become our Prime Minister.

I doubt that Jezza stayed for a pie and a pint either.

On Monday, I had the unexpected pleasure of showing around fellow Big Brother ex-housemate Glyn Wise, our humble town’s landmarks.

You may remember Glyn from his iconic “I’m cooking an egg for the very first time” line during his stint in the famous bungalow back in 2006.

Glyn was up north for work and we haven’t seen each other in over a decade so he popped to Wigan for a catch up, in advance he asked me to list him the top 10 sites to visit. I struggled to get to five.

I took Glyn to visit the new miner’s statue outside of the Wigan Life Centre. It was my first time of seeing it and I’m impressed by what it represents, I wonder in a 100 years’ time what statue they could erect to represent Wigan today?

As time was running out, we called for a quick pint and reminisced about the housemates of yesteryear. Glyn assured me he’d visited the canal, the pier, and the town centre before we met up.

To conclude the trip we headed up to see the Face of Wigan.

I’m unsure if I down played it too much to Glyn as he didn’t look as disappointed as I’m sure most Wiganers were when it was plonked in place years ago.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if that truly represents the face of Wigan, we need a facelift!