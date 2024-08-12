New cheerleading team in Wigan prepare for its first competitive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New cheerleading team Serpents Elite, based in the Wigan area, set to put themselves on the map at competitions whilst competing in their first competing season as a competitive team.Serpents Elite Cheerleading has opened to make the sport more accessible for all in the local area so that everyone of all ages and abilities can participate in a team sport.

Opening in April 2024, the team has already recruited 40 athletes onto their team, welcoming of all ages and abilities. The team has a variety of abilities ranging from athletes who have done the sport for over 15 years, to athletes who have only done it since the club opened their doors.

Athletes across the whole team stated that Serpents Elite is an amazing place for everyone and anyone. There were many statements taken of which all of them said "I love Serpents Elite!".

One athlete, who has done cheerleading for over 8 years, commented "I love Serpents Elite because it is an amazing enviornment and everyone is so friendly. I feel I am constantly challeneged to be the best version of myself at all times and the coaches push me to be the best I can be. In comparrison to other teams, this team is by far the best. It has not just improved me as an athlete, but has been so incredible for my personal growth as well".

Another athlete said "I love being on Serpents Elite because it is a place for anyone and everyone, where you can be yourself and have fun, while still improving on your skills and working as a team. It is always clear that the coaches care about us all and it is a great place to be and has improved my mental wellbeing being part of this team".

It is not only athletes that adore this team. Speaking to coaches on the team, it is clear that every person involved in this team has Serpents Elite at the centre of their hearts.

Head Coach and Director of the company Kels stated "Creating this team is by far the most incredible thing I have ever achieved. As a coach, working with our athletes is the highlight of my week. Working with such an incredible body of staff and athletes is a privilege I will never take for granted. No matter if someone is having a bad day or week, when you come into our gym everyone picks each other up and you leave with a positive attitude! We have created one big cheerleading family".

Deputy Head Coach Amy said "I adore Serpents Elite because our mission statement is 100% the best and we work together as a team to help and encourage one another to be the best we can be. We are one big family".

But it does not stop there for this team! Despite their fees being affordable, they have hosted multiple fundraising events for this team and have many planned for the future. With their own fundraising committee, the team consistently raise money for their athletes for competitions, uniforms equipment and many other things so that their team has opportunities. Making this accessible to all is a fundamental outcome for this team and they are working every day to make this possible.

The great news is they are still recruiting! If you would like to join this team, or go for a free taster session, please contact them via:

Facebook - Serpents Elite Cheerleading

Instagram - serpentselitecheer_