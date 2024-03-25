Passer-by 'held teen's hand' after she was hit by a car on busy Wigan road
The girl – who was a pedestrian – suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a Range Rover on Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, shortly before 5pm on Sunday.
A passer-by is reported to have held her hand as they waited for emergency services to arrive.
Two air ambulances landed on the car park at the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket, while multiple ambulances and police cars also rushed to the area.
An ambulance service spokesman said a teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries.
A family friend provided an update on Wigan Today’s Facebook page on Monday, stating she was on Manchester Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit.
He said: “She's being very well looked after, not out of the woods but she is on the mend.”
Warrington Road was closed to traffic for some time as investigations took place following the collision.