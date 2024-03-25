Passer-by 'held teen's hand' after she was hit by a car on busy Wigan road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The girl – who was a pedestrian – suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a Range Rover on Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

A passer-by is reported to have held her hand as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two air ambulances landed on the car park at the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket, while multiple ambulances and police cars also rushed to the area.

Two helicopters landed on the car park at Sainsbury's, in Marus Bridge, after the incident on Warrington Road

An ambulance service spokesman said a teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A family friend provided an update on Wigan Today’s Facebook page on Monday, stating she was on Manchester Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit.

He said: “She's being very well looked after, not out of the woods but she is on the mend.”