12 cats and dogs currently looking for their forever home at Leigh Dogs and Cats Home

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for 12 pets currently available for adoption.
With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.
1. Eddie
A happy go lucky three and a half year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Eddie came to the home as a stray so his history isn’t known but he’s been a joy during his time there. He sometimes gets a bit over-excited around other dogs and can react, so not advised for homes with young children. Photo: submit
2. Georgie
A five and a half year old neutered female. Georgie is looking for a home due to a change in her owners circumstances. She has had all of her vaccinations, flea and worm treatment and been microchipped. No restrictions due to good nature with staff. Photo: submit
3. Cherry
Approximately two to three year old female French Bulldog. Cherry came to the home as a stray so her background is unknown. She has damage to her right eye (cause unknown). She is used to being with another dog but can be a bit moody with people occasionally, though was fine for her vet checks. Homes with younger children would not be suitable. Photo: submit
4. Clyde
Two year old male Black DSH. Clyde’s previous owner sadly passed away so his background is not known. He is a little bit nervous but did behave when having his vet checks. He has been used to living with another cat. Photo: submit