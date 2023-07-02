News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

12 cats and dogs currently looking for their forever home at Leigh Dogs and Cats Home

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for 12 pets currently available for adoption.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.

If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs at the rehoming centre, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.

A happy go lucky three and a half year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Eddie came to the home as a stray so his history isn’t known but he’s been a joy during his time there. He sometimes gets a bit over-excited around other dogs and can react, so not advised for homes with young children.

1. Eddie

A happy go lucky three and a half year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Eddie came to the home as a stray so his history isn’t known but he’s been a joy during his time there. He sometimes gets a bit over-excited around other dogs and can react, so not advised for homes with young children. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A five and a half year old neutered female. Georgie is looking for a home due to a change in her owners circumstances. She has had all of her vaccinations, flea and worm treatment and been microchipped. No restrictions due to good nature with staff.

2. Georgie

A five and a half year old neutered female. Georgie is looking for a home due to a change in her owners circumstances. She has had all of her vaccinations, flea and worm treatment and been microchipped. No restrictions due to good nature with staff. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Approximately two to three year old female French Bulldog. Cherry came to the home as a stray so her background is unknown. She has damage to her right eye (cause unknown). She is used to being with another dog but can be a bit moody with people occasionally, though was fine for her vet checks. Homes with younger children would not be suitable.

3. Cherry

Approximately two to three year old female French Bulldog. Cherry came to the home as a stray so her background is unknown. She has damage to her right eye (cause unknown). She is used to being with another dog but can be a bit moody with people occasionally, though was fine for her vet checks. Homes with younger children would not be suitable. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Two year old male Black DSH. Clyde’s previous owner sadly passed away so his background is not known. He is a little bit nervous but did behave when having his vet checks. He has been used to living with another cat.

4. Clyde

Two year old male Black DSH. Clyde’s previous owner sadly passed away so his background is not known. He is a little bit nervous but did behave when having his vet checks. He has been used to living with another cat. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3