Wigan Armed Forces Hub will briefly welcome a one-ton field gun and a team of sweating volunteers as a charity challenge running the length of Britain comes to town.

Volunteers totalling 1,300 military and veteran personnel are currently taking on the extraordinary challenge of pulling the lumbering weapon all the way from John O’Groats to Land’s End – over 1,000 miles on foot – to raise funds and awareness for Military vs Cancer.

This epic endurance event honours our Armed Forces community, raise vital funds for those affected by cancer, and inspire support across the UK as they travel through towns, villages, and cities.

And the gun will be passing through Wigan on Thursday (October 2) and calling in at the hub on School Lane at around 12.30pm for quick refreshments and a photo opportunity before it continues its journey to be handed over at the St Helens border.

Volunteers with the field gun which will be dragged through Wigan next week

People from the Armed Forces Hub, Greenmount, Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic and the council are taking part in this local stretch and around 100 people are expected to be there.

The pull began at the beginning of September and readers are invited to make a donation to Military vs Cancer.

A spokesperson said: “Cancer affects so many within the Armed Forces community, whether serving, veterans, or their families. Military vs Cancer is dedicated to providing direct support to those who need it most, and this event is about showing what can be achieved when people come together with determination and purpose.

"Every donation makes a difference.”