A darts and dominoes night in memory of a Wigan 'legend' raised hundreds of pounds for charity
The Aspull Royal British Legion was packed for an evening of darts, dominoes, food and beer, all in support of the British Heart Foundation.
The event was held in memory of Derek Bird, from Aspull, who died suddenly in 2022 after a cardiac arrest.
He was well known in the village and regularly played dominoes at the Royal British Legion branch.
His brother-in-law Coun Chris Ready raised £1,000 earlier this year by taking on a 40,000 step challenge and encouraging many other people to take part.
The darts and dominoes event added nearly £300, before Derek’s brother Philip and sister Susan topped it up to make £1,400.
Coun Ready said: “A huge thank you to everyone who made the night so special – especially Wally Jones, Elsie and Dave McMahon for making it all possible.
"Derek would’ve loved every minute.”