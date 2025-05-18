Fund-raisers walked an incredible 10 million steps as they took part in a challenge in memory of a Wigan man.

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready launched a 400,000 step challenge as a tribute to his brother-in-law Derek Bird.

He died suddenly in 2022 after a cardiac arrest and was well-known in Aspull, with Coun Ready describing him as a “local legend”.

Coun Ready encouraged individuals and groups across Wigan to join his Do It For Derek campaign, which ran throughout April, and walk or run in support of the British Heart Foundation and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Participants tracked their steps daily, with many joining Coun Ready on his regular walks from Aspull to Wigan Town Hall.

“This challenge became something much bigger than I ever imagined,” he said.

“It was about remembering Derek, but also about bringing people together, raising awareness for heart health and supporting two charities that mean so much to our community.”

Local women’s groups, mental health advocates, families and council staff all took part, turning the challenge into a month-long celebration of community spirit and well-being.

Among those who took part was Donna Hardiman, who committed to walking 14,000 steps every day in memory of her husband Mick, who died 25 years ago.

She raised £1,000 for the Hindley-based hospice, where Mick received compassionate care.

Donna said: “I really enjoyed the challenge. It gave me a sense of purpose each day and I’m blown away by the friends and colleagues who have donated to my fund. Their support means the world to me.”

Coun Ready said: “Donna really got into the challenge and did amazing! Her energy and dedication were truly inspiring.”

“Though Mick may be gone, his memory lives on,” Donna added. “This challenge was a way to give back to the hospice that cared for him with much love.”

A special presentation was held at Haigh Woodland Park to announce the winners of the step challenge.

The main winner was Coun Ready, followed by Donna, Tracy Lamb and Rebecca Smart. Rebecca was recognised for doing the most steps in a day, while the Keep Us Laughing Award went to Cynthia Hardman.

Donations were collected via GoFundMe and in person at The One House and Aspull Royal British Legion — and fund-raising will continue in the months ahead.

The final celebration of the campaign will take place in August with the return of a darts and dominoes competition at Aspull Royal British Legion, an annual event held in Derek’s honour.

Coun Ready said: “We’ve walked through grief, through laughter and through rain — but we did it together.

“And we’ve helped two amazing charities in the process. Derek, who was a keen walker himself, would have looked down on us with encouragement — proud of every step we took in his name.”

He thanked those who had supported the challenge, including Aspull Domestics, Fielden Factors, Philip Davies from The Craft Shop at Haigh, All U Need Shop, All You Knead Café and Standards of The Wiend.