A lifeline for Wigan addicts opens its doors to all

Cocaine Anonymous recently hosted a fund-raising event at Sunshine House in Scholes to which recovered, recovering and still suffering addicts were invited to share their stories and raise money for the annual CAUK 27 convention in Blackpool this month.

The Wigan branch was set up three years ago and has since grown to be one of the largest in the North West with up to 40 regular attendees. It has helped hundreds of people recover from addiction to cocaine and other mind-altering substances.

A member of CA speaking about their journey

“I had a good job, was married with two kids and my husband at the time walked out on me when my children were very young and he became quite abusive so I began to self-medicate with alcohol.

“It caused me so many problems, I lost my job and social services got involved briefly but that made me realise if I didn’t do something about it I could have lost my children and I knew I couldn’t do it alone and that I needed help.

“I went into treatment and joined CA and I am now two years sober and I’m now becoming a sponsor to help people overcome addiction.”

The day saw three people share their experiences while a raffle and voluntary admission fee raised funds.

Richard from CA Wigan said: “It was really successful, Around 100 people turned up including people we have never seen before and the feedback was very positive. These days are a good introduction for newcomers because it is less focused on them and more about introducing the fellowship. Someone who is struggling with drink and drugs admits first and foremost they are an addict and hopefully they come to the conclusion that there is a solution for that problem.”