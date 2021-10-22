A new Wellness Park has opened and it is a first for Wigan borough

Known as Landgate Life Space, the park will bring learning to life and features a Texture Kitchen, allotment area, rustic covers, bridges and benches as well as boulder walks and boardwalks.

Situated at Landgate School in Bryn and designed by Wigan Council’s Be Well team alongside the school, its layout focuses on nature and will be open to schools groups, families and residents to enjoy.

Landgate Lifespace, the borough's first wellness park

“Play is a vital part to children’s development and this new space allows that in a unique and exciting environment.

“This wonderful park offers a place for children to enjoy the outdoors, socialise, create and unwind in a natural environment.”

Funding for the project was provided by the Department for Education’s Healthy Pupils Capital Fund.

Headteacher Kathy Claxton, said: “Landgate School is proud to share its latest development with the community at a grand opening of the Landgate Lifespace.

Local children exploring the wellness park

“This unique space is one of a kind, the only Life Space in Greater Manchester, and offers something extra to the school and the community.”

“The school would like to extend its thanks to Cool Canvas for their inspirationally creative designs, Doug Walmsley and Wigan Council for their support to make the project happen.”

Landgate Life Space was officially opened recently by Coun Jenny Bullen and Wigan Council’s director of digital, leisure and wellbeing services, James Winterbottom.