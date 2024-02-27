'Massive, hearty thank you' from Wigan business owners as grotto raises hundreds for hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While there is usually a Christmas market in the town centre, it can get very busy and they decided to provide more opportunities for youngsters to meet Father Christmas.

As they wanted to make it a special occasion for youngsters but were aware of the cost-of-living crisis, it was a free attraction and everyone still received a gift.

However, the traders did collect donations for Wigan and Leigh Hospice from anyone who wished to contribute.

They have now counted up the money and handed over a total of £727.11 to the Hindley-based charity, which provides care for patients with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones.

Jon Barr, owner of Showtime film conversions, said: “This couldn't have been done without all the support from all the local people, who took time out from their busy Christmas schedule to support our grotto.

"Not only did we all have fun creating the grotto and bringing the community together, we raised an incredible amount.

“Once again, from all the businesses in the Greensway shopping centre, a massive, hearty ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated to this truly worthy cause.”