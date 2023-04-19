There has been no explanation as to why the plan to convert a Standish home into an up-market restaurant has been shelved.

The intention was to transform and expand the premises, at 14 Cross Street so that it could host 30 diners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blueprints included a self-contained flat over the restaurant in addition to two and single-storey extensions at the rear.

An application for a new eatery at 14 Cross Street, Standish, has been withdrawn.

Applicant Joe Hodgson had stated that it would provide the village with a space for “high-class dining” that would operate 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approval of the plans would have made it the latest restaurant in the area, following Copper Vines opening last year.

The pub promised to have a warm and cosy feel to it, but also contain twists that had been picked up from travels around the world to add a trendy vibe to what is already a vibrant village.