Holly Prince, from Hindley, had an extremely rare genetic condition called Bloom syndrome, which affects less than 300 people worldwide.

Symptoms include a high risk of cancer, and Holly developed Wilms’ tumour, which spread around her body.

After three years of battling the disease, Holly died on April 8.

Holly Prince with her beloved dog Poppy

More than 200 people attend a ball to celebrate Holly’s life at Leigh Sports Village’s banqueting suite, where they enjoyed a three-course dinner, live music and a huge raffle and auction.

It raised £21,801, which will be split between five charities – Derian House, Bloom Syndrome Association, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity, Milly's Smiles and Children with Cancer UK.

Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, looked after Holly in the last few weeks of her life, as well as her parents Mark and Jenny, sister Evie, 10, and brother Jack, eight.

Holly's parents Mark and Jenny Prince gave £7,670 to Derian House children's hospice

Mark, 38, said: “We had hoped the ball would be a celebration of Holly finishing treatment, but it wasn’t to be. The amount of love in the room for Holly really touched our hearts and we know she was there with us in spirit.

“Derian House gave our family so much support. We are so grateful for everything they did for us. We stayed in the family flats, used the hydrotherapy pool, watched films and ate hot dogs in the cinema. Holly was able to bring her cockapoo Poppy, who she adored.

“When we lost our little girl, she laid in one of Derian’s Sunflower rooms. We brought her blankets and her favourite teddies – Soapy and an elephant called Nelly. It felt like we had been given a bit more time with her.

“When we first arrived, Holly’s favourite Disney songs were already playing. The staff had put them on, which was lovely. They greeted us so warmly and gave us a hug.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the ball in Holly's memory

“Holly was such a beautiful, lively, happy little girl. Her brother and sister still find it difficult. They have a memory box in Holly’s room that they can use to send messages to her.

“We were fortunate to be able to visit the Bloom Syndrome Association conference in Chicago this year, where we met with other families and researchers who are working to capture tumours earlier in children with the condition. We hope that Holly’s charity ball has helped raise awareness of Bloom syndrome and that the money raised will enable these charities to help more families like ours when they need it most. We intend on it becoming a two-yearly event.”

Sarah Proctor, community fund-raiser at Derian House, said: “Thank you so much to both Mark and Jenny for choosing us as one of their five charities. Care is free for families, but services cost £5.7m to run every year, with only a small amount of funding coming from the NHS.

“It’s only thanks to the kindness of people, like Mark, Jenny and their friends and family, that we are able to do what we do.”

Holly's parents Mark and Jenny Prince hand over one of the cheques for Derian House

Derian House received a further cheque for £7,670 from money raised at Holly’s funeral and by her fellow pupils at Hindley Green Community Primary School, who dressed as superheroes and princesses in her memory.