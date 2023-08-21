'Barbara was a force of nature': Council bosses pay tribute after death of Wigan community champion

Barbara Nettleton was well-known for founding Sunshine House in Scholes and “enriched thousands of lives” through her hard work over more than 20 years.

She was even honoured with a star on Wigan’s Believe Square in 2016 – along with a second star at the entrance to Sunshine House itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is understood she had been unwell and was being treated in hospital, before her death was announced on Friday afternoon.

In a post on the centre’s Facebook page, Peter John Fox said: “It is with deep sadness that we must share the awful news that our founder and community inspiration Barbara Nettleton has sadly passed away. Sunshine House meant everything to Barbara and without her we simply wouldn’t be here today and in the fortunate position where we can help and support others.

"We know Barbara meant so much to so many people and this news will come as a shock to everyone so please if you need to talk, please reach out.”

A summer fair scheduled to be held at Sunshine House on Saturday went ahead as planned, with people encouraged to go along “to celebrate Barbara’s life and her impact on our community”.

Barbara Nettleton, right, with council bosses and councillors at the unveiling of her star on Believe Square in 2016

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people took to social media to pay their respects to Barbara, who left her role at the centre just a few months ago.

In a joint statement, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan said: “Everyone at Wigan Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Nettleton.

"Barbara was the epitome of a community champion and a proud recipient of a Believe Star outside her beloved Sunshine House in Scholes. She is, in fact, the only recipient of two stars, the second positioned in illustrious company on Believe Square.

"Barbara was a force of nature whose endless enthusiasm for helping those around her enriched thousands of lives. She will be fondly remembered by Wigan Council officers past and present.

"Her determination and community spirit was something to be admired.