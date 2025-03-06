A campaign has been launched to make Wigan rugby superstar Billy Boston a Sir.

Councillors in the ward where he lives have drawn up a petition while further efforts were made in Parliament to rectify the “scandal” that no-one from the world of rugby league has ever received a knighthood or damehood.

Boston, who was born in Wales, scored 478 tries in 487 matches for the Cherry and Whites after making the rugby switch from union to league in 1953.

The 90-year-old revealed in 2016 he had been living with vascular dementia.

Billy Boston has already been showered with honours. There are four statues erected in his honour, he is an MBE and here the mayor of Wigan Debbie Parkinson is pictured presenting him with a Believe star. But fans want him to be knighted too

A Hawkley Hall resident, he has been appointed an MBE, the third-highest ranking award within the Order of the British Empire, after CBE and OBE but before a knighthood or damehood.

Worsley Mesnes councillors, led by Helen O’Neill, having now embarked on their own campaign for further recognition, saying: “We created this online petition to call for a knighthood for Billy Boston, a true legend of Rugby League.

"Even after his playing career ended, Billy has tirelessly advocated for the game and dedicated himself to supporting local clubs and charities well into his nineties.

"His unwavering commitment to the sport and community deserves to be recognised with the highest honor. It's time we show our appreciation for his exceptional contributions and remarkable legacy."

Billy Boston in action on the wing in 1965

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has campaigned on the issue and previously said it is a “major injustice” that no rugby league player has ever been knighted.

During business questions in Parliament, Labour MP for Makerfield Josh Simons said: “Mr Speaker, rugby league fans like yourself and others in this chamber will know and love my most famous constituent, Billy Boston.

“Before I came into this chamber, I was informed that Billy is not well, and local councillors in my constituency have started a petition to ensure that he receives a knighthood while that’s still possible.

“It is a scandal that for over a century, no rugby football league hero has received a knighthood, a scandal that we must recognise.

“So does the Leader agree with me that Billy Boston should be Sir Billy Boston, while that’s still possible?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “I know Mr Speaker has very strong views about these issues as well, which I share as the former patron of rugby league.

“(Mr Simons) will appreciate I cannot comment on particular nomination applications, but what I can say to him is that I share his concern, which I know, Mr Speaker often takes the opportunity to share that with us now as well, that rugby league, which is a great northern sport, should get better recognition in our honours system.”

Sir Lindsay wished Boston well, adding: “Nobody has ever scored tries like Billy Boston.”

After the Commons session Mr Simons said: “As Billy’s local MP, I was proud to stand up in Parliament to support efforts by local councillors to get Billy a knighthood, especially after hearing he’s unwell.

“For years, politicians in this area, including the Secretary of State for Sport Lisa Nandy, have pushed for better recognition of rugby league.

“I am confident this Government will stand behind rugby league. As the Speaker said, no one scores a try like Billy Boston – it’s time his performance on and off the pitch was recognised.”

The leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux, has also backed the campaign.

He told full council: “It is a real shame that none of the greats of the game have been given the recognition they deserve through the honours system, in comparison with other sports.

“For many of us in recent years, Kevin Sinfield’s unbelievable charity feats will have brought this to the forefront of our minds. But I also believe we have had some excellent local candidates in Billy Boston and Alex Murphy.

“We will throw our support behind any efforts for the contribution of rugby league within our communities to be rightfully recognised in this way.”