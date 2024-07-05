Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special edition tin of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls has been issued paying tribute to Wigan-born rock legend Richard Ashcroft ahead of his homecoming gigs.

Later this month the former lead singer of The Verve will take to the stage at the Robin Park Arena for the first time in 26 years.

And no sooner had details of the two concerts been finalised than he was keen to be re-acquainted with his favourite sweets and asking the Wm Santus company on Dorning Street if there was any chance of their fashioning a commemorative tin.

The special edition Richard Ashcroft tin

They were delighted to oblige and further flattered to discover that when he was a teenager, Richard was so big a fan of Uncle Joe’s that he had a T-shirt designed very similar to the iconic tins, only with the singer taking centre and supping a cup of tea to promote his 2002 album Human Conditions.

John Winnard, co-director of Wm Santus and Co, said: “We are dead proud of Richard Ashcroft as a Wiganer, delighted that he’s coming back to perform here after all these years and also delighted that he asked us to do the tin.

"We loved his picture a la Uncle Joe’s too. His agent Steve Kutner told us that Richard loves our Mint Balls, hence the special edition tin request."

John said he had always liked the Verve’s music and since the homecoming was announced he had listened to a lot of Richard’s songs and come to appreciate them all anew.

Richard Ashcroft so love Uncle Joe's Mint Balls that he fashioned his own T-shirt design paying homage to the sweets to promote his 2002 album Human Conditions

Richard will be performing at Robin Park on both July 20 and 21. Tickets long ago sold out for his Saturday gig but are still available for the Sunday.

The special Uncle Joe’s tins will be sold via the Wm Santus website www.uncle-joes.com and will also be available on merchandise stands at the arena for his concerts.

Richard Ashcroft was born at Billinge Hospital and attended Up Holland High School and Winstanley College, where The Verve was formed and he took his first steps on the road to stardom.