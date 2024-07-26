Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning entertainment provider has revealed its latest Wigan dates.

Bongo’s Bingo has got a run of summer shows at The Monaco, in Hindley.

There will be an event on Friday, July 26, followed by a wild noughties special taking place on Friday, August 30 and the return of all things Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and lots of other stars for a country special on Friday, September 27.

What started as an idea between friends Joshua Burke and Jonny Lacey in Liverpool nine years ago is now a competitive socialising event, with millions of tickets sold across the country.

It has rejuvenated the quintessentially quaint game of bingo for a new generation, with sold-out shows taking place in more than 40 locations and its 10th anniversary approaching in April.

Co-founder and original host Jonny Bongo said: “We’ve got a run of summer shows across the UK in all of our favourite locations, including The Monaco in Wigan.

"Summer is, of course, usually the time for sunshine, but as we all well know with the climate here it can change fast.

“So our run of summer shows are perfect for anyone and their crew wanting to have some indoors fun too.”

The events feature music, crazy and nostalgic prizes, en masse karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn and wacky wavy inflatable, audience participation and – of course – plenty of bingo.

There is also the chance to win prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each show.