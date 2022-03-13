For over eight years “boy racers” have gathered in the supermarket car park on various evenings throughout the week, tearing around in their vehicles and constantly revving their engines.

While Asda did close the top part of their car park to try to prevent it from happening, the problem is still a big one for people living nearby.

Residents at a nearby housing estate are fed up of the disruption. Despite numerous reports that have been made to the police and letters sent to Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, they feel like their complaints are not being heard or addressed.

Local resident Patrick Conroy is fed up of regular car meet ups at ASDA car park, Wigan, as groups of motorists gathering, rev engines loud and race around the empty car park at night.

Father-of-one Patrick Conroy, 39, who lives opposite the supermarket said: “These are vehicles that have had work done that make loud noises which is unbearable.

"It often sounds like there is a shotgun going off.

"Nothing has been done to stop it from happening. I have been in touch with Asda Head Office and had no luck. Residents often go into the store and the duty managers won’t even come out to speak to us.

"We’re always on the phone to 101 which can take ages.”

The issue is seriously affecting residents: both mentally and physically.

Mr Conroy added: “Lots of families live here with young children and have had to move bedrooms around to try to help them sleep.

"It is making one old lady physically ill and she’s been advised to move. Why should she have to move?

"I’ve got constant anxiety because of it. It’s horrendous. When it starts in an evening, I can’t relax, I’m on edge waiting for the next bang to go off.

“It feels like there is no way out.”

Lisa Nandy said: “This has been an ongoing issue for years and has caused misery for residents. I have made numerous representations to ASDA and the police about the issue and I have recently taken it up again with the police to try to ensure we resolve this once and for all.

"Those who are misusing the car park in this way are a danger to the public and I share the views of local residents that they must be caught and face the consequences.”