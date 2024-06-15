Campaigning Wigan mum and council boss among those recognised by King Charles III in birthday honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four women who have made a difference in Wigan are among the hundreds of people recognised in the King’s birthday honours list.

The focus of the list is people who have initiated a substantial change where it was needed and developed innovative solutions that have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of thousands of people across the country.

As well as some well-known faces, there are active community champions, innovative social entrepreneurs, pioneering scientists, passionate health workers and dedicated volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

This year King Charles III has honoured Marie Lyon, from Billinge, with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for “advocating for scientific research and improving patient safety for women”.

Alison McKenzie-Folan and Marie Lyon have both been recognised in the King's birthday honours list

The 77-year-old’s daughter Sarah was born with part of her arm missing after she took a hormone pregnancy test in 1970 and she has campaigned tirelessly for decades for justice for those affected by the drugs.

On receiving the honour, Ms Lyon said: “I was stunned. I just didn’t think that this would ever come to me. I was absolutely, totally thrilled.

“I am happy to accept on behalf of our incredible families.”

Wigan Council’s chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan receives an OBE for services to local government.

She was appointed to the top job in 2019, following the retirement of Donna Hall, and was previously the local authority’s deputy chief executive and the director for customer transformation.

Jayne Coates Acton, principal children and families social worker at Wigan Council, was given an OBE for services to children and families.

She has been employed in her current role since June 2016 and lives in Warrington.

The 61-year-old qualified as a social worker in 1985. She has worked with Wigan Council throughout her career in a number of roles across a wide range of social care services.

Originally from Birmingham, Jayne currently works supporting care leavers having taken flexible retirement last year.

She said: “When the letter came through the door, the envelope looked very official and I initially thought I was being called up for jury service!

“It was a real shock and it’s nice to be able to talk about it having been under embargo for a few weeks.

“I am proud to be recognised like this, but not just for myself, it’s for the council, for the work it does and also recognition for the social care industry and how important a role we have.

“I am lucky to have worked in different areas of social care throughout my career and I’ve met so many wonderful people, like colleagues and the children and families we have worked with.”

Eleanor Watts, area manager of the Riverside Group, has been awarded an MBE for services to homelessness.

Her work included leading a team that repurposed a hotel during the pandemic and took 304 people off the streets over a 14-month period.

This was repeated in Wigan after the pandemic, bringing together health, mental health and drug and alcohol teams on-site to support people who sleep rough with complex needs and help them move into recovery and independent living.