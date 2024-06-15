Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council’s chief executive has been awarded an OBE in the King’s birthday honours list for services to local government.

Alison McKenzie-Folan was appointed to the top job in 2019 and has dedicated more than three decades to public services.

She started her career in the civil service, before joining the council in 2008.

Under her leadership, the local authority won LGC Council of the Year 2019, iESE Council of the Year 2021 and Northern Power Women Large Organisation of the Year 2021.

Alison McKenzie-Folan, chief executive of Wigan Council

She led the local response to the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

As a member of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Ms McKenzie-Folan is the lead officer for health and care, culture and the Greater Manchester Resilience Forum and is also the local place lead for health and care integration.

She said: “I am delighted to receive this award and would like to dedicate this accolade to my amazing team. I am so lucky to be surrounded by such talented and dedicated officers and members who work tirelessly to deliver excellent public services on behalf of our residents.

“Wigan borough is a truly special place where community means everything. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last few years as chief executive and have been fortunate enough to be involved in some incredible moments – too many to list. This award has only been possible because of the warmth and pride of the people who live and work within it. I am humbled and constantly in awe of their kindness and commitment. People make a place and there is no place like Wigan borough.”

Council leader Coun David Molyneux, who received an MBE two years ago from Queen Elizabeth II, said: “Alison has dedicated much of her life to providing excellent public services and has demonstrated exemplary leadership as chief executive.

“Alison is passionate about making a difference and supporting people to live happy and healthy lives. She is courageous and often faces difficult decisions, but despite her many responsibilities, she always makes time for others. It is her kindness, her selflessness and positivity which sets her apart as a leader and inspires our ‘Team Wigan’ culture.

“I’d like to thank Alison for her dedication to our borough and for everything she does to improve the lives of many. She is truly deserving of this award.”

Ms McKenzie-Folan is a board member of Solace, Open Data Manchester, Digital Leaders and Wigan and Leigh College, and recently became chairman of iNetwork.