Caring pair will walk 156 miles between Welsh castles in charity challenge

Tom Pennington, who is the Leigh franchise owner of care company Home Instead, and his colleague Matt Poulaud will walk 156 miles from March 28 to April 1, bivvying overnight.

They will hike across mountains, through valleys and navigate around towns over the five days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pennington and Matt Poulaud will walk from Conwy Castle to Cardiff Castle

They are talking on the challenge to raise funds for Home Instead Charities, a foundation that funds activities and groups for ageing adults.

Tom, 28, said: “From my service within the armed forces, I have gained many skills that will keep Matt and I on track and on course to complete our challenge. We will be completing the challenge with nothing but the kit on our back, bivvying and getting up at first light to give us enough hours of sunlight each day to reach our next destination.

“During the five days, I will be posting updates on our Facebook page, as well as live videos. If you’d like to have insight into our challenge, please visit our Facebook page, Home Instead Leigh.”

Matt, software support analyst for Home Instead’s national office in Warrington, said: “Tom and I have been going on practice walks to get us ready for the challenge.

"Despite being thrown in at the deep end due to not having much experience with walking long distances, I am really looking forward to be doing this in support of Home Instead Charities. We really hope we can surpass our goal of £1,500.”

To support the Tom and Matt, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/conwy2cardiff