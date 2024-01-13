Caring six-year-old girl gets walking to help homeless people in Wigan

A six-year-old girl has set herself a fund-raising challenge after seeing homeless people sleeping in Wigan town centre this winter.

Gabrielle Smith was walking home from the Wigan Light Night event at Mesnes Park when she saw a homeless man outside a shop.

She asked her dad questions about people who are homeless and said she wanted to do something to help them.

Gabrielle’s parents Chris and Maxine Smith told her about the work of Wigan and Leigh charity The Brick, which supports people facing homelessness and poverty.

Six-year-old Gabrielle Smith aims to walk 100 miles in January to raise money for The Brick

The Marus Bridge Primary School pupil decided to help by trying to raise £300 and set herself the challenge of walking 100 miles in January.

She has been busy covering the steps this month as she walks her way towards her target.

Gabrielle said: “I wanted to help the boy because I didn't want him to be sad and lonely in the cold, and I didn't want him to be hungry outside at night.

Young fund-raiser Gabrielle Smith with her parents Chris and Maxine Smith

"I will be walking every day to reach 100 miles and I will be taking my dogs on big walks too. I'm really excited to reach 100 miles and to raise all of my (fund-raising) total.”

Proud dad Chris said: “Gabrielle is a kind-hearted, loving, caring, young girl who is already such an inspiration to her mum and me. She loves being active and is currently playing netball and is trying her hand at karate at Hindley Goju Ryu. When she isn't being active, she loves crafting, drawing and singing.

“Gabrielle's journey to school and back is about 1.5 miles, which she does most days, so she will increase this to every day. With some extra walking after school and some bigger family walks at weekends with our two dogs Poppy and Faz, the 100 miles should be achievable. She will also be carrying a collection bucket on selected walks so she should be easy to spot!

“Gabrielle's kindness is a source of inspiration for us. Seeing her display compassion at such a young age is something we want to encourage.

"The Brick plays a vital role in the community, supporting individuals and families facing various challenges, so it was an easy decision to make to help in any small way we could.”

The money raised by Gabrielle will be used by anti-poverty charity The Brick to support people who are at risk of or dealing with homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: “We are so grateful for the help and support of people in our community, and it really touched the hearts of all of our team to hear about Gabrielle’s decision to walk an incredible 100 miles in just one month.