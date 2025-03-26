This year’s Run Wigan Festival raised £33,000 to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, organisers have announced.

The event is an important fund-raiser for Joining Jack, the charity set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with the condition.

Run Wigan Festival 2025

An email from Joining Jack to participants said: “A sold out half marathon and 5k, and almost capacity family mile, saw just short of 3,000 runners taking part on Sunday – our biggest numbers since the inaugural event – and hundreds of supporters at our sunny-ish event HQ. And we are absolutely buzzing to confirm that we have raised an incredible £33,000 for our organising charity Joining Jack.

"We are so thrilled to have raised another amazing total for Team JJ in such challenging times and that's all down to you. Well done and thank you to all our fabulous runners, supporters, fund-raisers, volunteers, sponsors and event partners. Thank you for taking part, supporting and being part of another awesome day!”

A total of 1,500 people signed up for the half marathon, which was won by Thomas Kneller, from Leigh Harriers, and last year’s champion Serena Walker, from Wigan Harriers.

The 5k race had 1,000 entrants and was won by Rome Doisneau, from Leeds City Athletic Club, and Rachel Sidebotham, from Wigan Harriers, who went one better than in 2024.

After they had crossed the finish line at Mesnes Park and received their medals, a family mile was held so youngsters could enjoy their own run.

The event also involved more than 100 volunteers, who made sure everything ran smoothly, and many friends and relatives of participants who turned out to cheer them on.

Everyone who took part in Run Wigan Festival can claim free tickets to the Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils match on Sunday, March 30, with a website link already sent to participants.

Entries are open for the Wigan 10k, which will be held on Sunday, September 7. Go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.