Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sanctuary, at Queen’s Hall, is run by volunteers and offers residents a nourishing meal and a friendly ear.

There are also opportunities to learn practical life skills, talks and visits from police and other agencies.

Coun Chris Ready, hall manager Janet Williams, Coun Lawrence Hunt, Yener Donmez from The Sanctuary, and Coun George Davies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Central councillors Lol Hunt, George Davies and Mike McLoughlin are “fully behind” the cafe and “all that it stands for.”

They have now donated £500 to support the project and were joined at the cafe by Coun Chris Ready as they handed over a cheque.

Cafe manager Janet Williams said : “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our councillors and the support from cabinet member Coun Chris Ready.

“We love our cafe and all the people who use it.”