Cash boost for Wigan cafe The Sanctuary working to make a difference

A Wigan town centre cafe serving more than just hot meals has been given a financial boost by councillors.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:30 pm

The Sanctuary, at Queen’s Hall, is run by volunteers and offers residents a nourishing meal and a friendly ear.

There are also opportunities to learn practical life skills, talks and visits from police and other agencies.

Coun Chris Ready, hall manager Janet Williams, Coun Lawrence Hunt, Yener Donmez from The Sanctuary, and Coun George Davies

Wigan Central councillors Lol Hunt, George Davies and Mike McLoughlin are “fully behind” the cafe and “all that it stands for.”

They have now donated £500 to support the project and were joined at the cafe by Coun Chris Ready as they handed over a cheque.

Cafe manager Janet Williams said : “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our councillors and the support from cabinet member Coun Chris Ready.

“We love our cafe and all the people who use it.”

The donation comes just a few weeks after the cafe was renamed and a special celebration was held, which included a performance by the Rock choir.

