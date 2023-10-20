News you can trust since 1853
Cash rolls in as Wigan construction firm pledges further support for young people

A Wigan-based construction firm has stepped up its support for the town’s youth zone.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Staff at MAC Construction have already raised more than £10,000 for Wigan Youth Zone by hiking to Mount Everest base camp earlier this year.

They are now backing the centre’s Paint the Borough Red campaign by wearing striking red high-visibility jackets and donating more than £1,400.

And the firm, which specialises in social housing, has gone from bronze to gold patron, signifying its recognition of the work done by the youth zone and its commitment to helping more young people.

MAC Construction staff wore red high-visibility bibs to support Wigan Youth ZoneMAC Construction staff wore red high-visibility bibs to support Wigan Youth Zone
Billy Aspey, director of the family-run firm, said: “We are delighted to maintain our commitment to a local charity that empowers young individuals in our community.

"By engaging our entire team in the Paint the Borough Red campaign throughout October, our goal is to amplify the message for Wigan Youth Zone and reinforce our social values within the workforce."

