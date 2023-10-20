Cash rolls in as Wigan construction firm pledges further support for young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at MAC Construction have already raised more than £10,000 for Wigan Youth Zone by hiking to Mount Everest base camp earlier this year.

They are now backing the centre’s Paint the Borough Red campaign by wearing striking red high-visibility jackets and donating more than £1,400.

And the firm, which specialises in social housing, has gone from bronze to gold patron, signifying its recognition of the work done by the youth zone and its commitment to helping more young people.

MAC Construction staff wore red high-visibility bibs to support Wigan Youth Zone

Billy Aspey, director of the family-run firm, said: “We are delighted to maintain our commitment to a local charity that empowers young individuals in our community.