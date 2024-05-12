Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan chamber choir’s comeback continues next month with a programme of masterworks from the Austro-German romantic repertoire.

And the centrepiece of Exsultate’s concert will be a performance of Brahms’s epic and stirring German Requiem.

The same composer’s Geistliches Lied, Bruckner’s motet Locus Iste and Mendelssohn’s anthem Hear My Prayer (which includes the famous melody O For the Wings of a Dove) complete the evening’s listening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exsultate's musical director Paul Chamberlain

The magnificent acoustic of St John’s RC Church in Standishgate will again be the venue for the concert which takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday June 15.

The choir, conducted by musical director Paul Chamberlain, will be joined by two vocal soloists with a piano accompaniment by Carol and Peter Kwater.

Before last September the musicians hadn’t performed together since 2019, the Covid pandemic having spoiled many a plan, but a successful performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle got things rolling again.