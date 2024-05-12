Celebrated Wigan chamber choir prepares for its latest concert
And the centrepiece of Exsultate’s concert will be a performance of Brahms’s epic and stirring German Requiem.
The same composer’s Geistliches Lied, Bruckner’s motet Locus Iste and Mendelssohn’s anthem Hear My Prayer (which includes the famous melody O For the Wings of a Dove) complete the evening’s listening.
The magnificent acoustic of St John’s RC Church in Standishgate will again be the venue for the concert which takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday June 15.
The choir, conducted by musical director Paul Chamberlain, will be joined by two vocal soloists with a piano accompaniment by Carol and Peter Kwater.
Before last September the musicians hadn’t performed together since 2019, the Covid pandemic having spoiled many a plan, but a successful performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle got things rolling again.
Tickets, available on the door on the night, are priced £10 and £8 concessions.
