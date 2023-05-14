Pensioner, 91, takes on Captain Tom-like walking challenge to raise money for deaf club in Wigan

Cath Brookfield is hard of hearing and regularly attends Ashton Deaf Club, which was set up two years ago for people who are deaf or hearing impaired.

The group has proved to be extremely popular, with people travelling from far and wide to attend, and is outgrowing the room where it meets at Bryn Labour Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cath Brookfield, 91, is determined to walk 200m every day

There is a larger room available upstairs, but there is no lift to provide access for members with mobility problems.

So pensioner Cath Brookfield has launched her own appeal to raise £1,000 for a lift and is taking on a walking challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom, who famously raised millions of pounds for the NHS by walking 99 laps of his garden during the pandemic.

Cath, who lived in Ashton for many years before moving to Newton-le-Willows, said: “I want to play my part in the fund-raising and at 91 there is little I can help with.

Cath Brookfield, 91, is taking on a 31-day walking challenge

"The club needs a lift so that everyone can join the groups that meet here. The deaf club held a fund-raising fashion show on Saturday. I wanted to go and help but couldn’t get upstairs to the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club we use have spent their ‘not for profit’ funds on a disability toilet and are also trying to build up savings to provide the lift.

"I have set myself a 31-day challenge to walk 200m a day. That would be 6,200m. If I manage a little bit further each day, I could achieve four miles in those 31 days of May.

"If I could hand over £1,000 towards the lift, I would be over the moon.”

Cath Brookfield is raising money for Ashton Deaf Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not an easy challenge, as grandmother Cath gets tired after even a short walk, suffers from COPD and breathlessness, and has vision problems due to macular degeneration.

But she is going outside every day to walk and shares videos on her fund-raising website, where she is seen holding up a sign marking the day and telling a joke.

So far more than £600 has been donated, so Cath is well on her way to raising money for the lift.