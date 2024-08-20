Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stars of the large and small screen will be making a beeline for Wigan late next month when it hosts its latest comic con.

Hundreds of fans of fantasy, sci-fi and horror films and TV shows are also expected to flock to the Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre on Saturday September 28 for a hugely fun event which has been running for many years now.

Celebrities attending include Doctor Who’s Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Game of Thrones’ Clive Mantle and former Corrie star Lee Boardman from Star Wars Andor (who is also married to Wigan actress Jennifer James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Who Peter Davison at a previous Wigan comic con in 2014

Young Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, who found fame in last year’s The Pope’s Exorcist, and stars of the hit Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – May Kelly, Maria Taylor and Craig David Dowsett – have also been invited.

And Wigan’s own CBBC legend Hacker T Dog, plus minder Phil Fletcher, will also be there to entertain the crowds.

Organised by Nwcc Events, the comic con is a chance for fans of such shows to dress up as their favourite characters. But cosplay is not compulsory and many will be there to browse the many memorabilia stalls, chat with like-minded folk, meet and have their pictures taken with the star guests and enjoy music from Lina and the Lions.

There will be a retro gaming area plus TV and film-related displays.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are available from Eventbrite with early bird and family deals available while under-fives get in free.