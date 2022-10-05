Lucky Hens is the not-for-profit organisation giving people the chance to adopt hens on Saturday October 8 and give them a new home, all while saving them from slaughter at the same time.

Run by Alison Thorpe at Amberswood, Ince, the animal sanctuary takes in fowls that have outlived their purpose at battery farms and would otherwise be sent for slaughter. They are deemed past their best when their egg production begins to decline at around 72 weeks.

By this time, the hens are often worth very little in the commercial egg production sector and so will be sold for cheap processed food.

Lucky Hens save the hens from slughter and provide them a new lease of life

Lucky Hens works with farmers in the local area in an attempt to save as many hens as they can on a regular basis, holding a rehoming day for residents every one or two months.

Their latest rehoming day is taking place this month and for a small donation you can be taking a hen home for your own ready and free supply of eggs.

Applications to rehome a hen can be made on the Lucky Hens website: https://www.luckyhensrescue.com/hen-request-form.html

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucky Hens will be holding an adoption day on Saturday 8 October

Minimum donation for a chicken is £5 and at least three hens should be adopted unless you have previously adopted from Lucky Hens and currently have a flock.

People must ensure to bring their own suitable carriers or crates to safely transport the hens back home once the paperwork has been completed.