Plans to give one of Wigan’s most famous former pubs a new life as home to residents and businesses are to go on public display.

Those proposing to redevelop the iconic Tudor House Hotel on New Market Street are all too aware that the term HMO (a house in multiple occupation) is a hot topic at present with a number of public demonstrations organised in protest at similar ventures around the town.

But they are keen to impress that their plan to convert the now empty hostelry into a “vibrant shared co-living space for young professionals” will be of both social and economic benefit.

Plans have been unveiled to turn the former Tudor House Hotel on New Market Street into a top-of-the-range HMO

Protestors have complained that HMOs are in some cases becoming focal points for anti-social behaviour and that there are already too many of them in the Wigan area.

However Scott Baker Properties say that vetting will take place, that it is not part of their strategy to house asylum-seekers, and the aim is to attract tenants aged around 22 to 35 who will be a boost to the local economy and stay awhile before moving further up the career ladder. Rents would be around £750 or above (including bills) per month which is at the “high end of the HMO rent spectrum.”

The company says its Wigan project will bring investment to the town centre, accommodating 15 “young professionals with economic clout” and the opportunity for one to three small businesses to occupy the commercial space.

Each home would have its own en-suite bathroom and each is much bigger than the minimum size insisted upon by the council.

Now there is a chance for interested parties, including prospective tenants to view the plans up close with an open day at Wigan Stars, Hallgate House, Frank Street, Wigan WN1 1HP between 4pm and 7pm on Friday August 30. Plans and images will be on display and Scott Baker representatives will be available to give further information, address concerns and sound out feedback.

The Tudor went up for sale in February 2023 following the death of long-time owner and landlord Russell Miller.

It had previously been home to nuns, as a recent Wigan Today article revealed.