Charity urges Wigan teenagers not to swim in open water this summer

Just days ago 16-year-old Jamie Lewin died at a quarry in Appley Bridge after getting into difficulty while in the water.

Now the Canal and River Trust is raising awareness of the potential consequences of jumping into locks and from bridges.

Youths jumping into open water.

The trust has launched a fictional film about the guilt a teenager feels when his friend drowns in a lock after he encouraged him to jump in.

In 2021, 62 per cent of accidental water-related deaths happened at inland waters such as canals, rivers, lakes, quarries and reservoirs.

Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, the trust is asking young people to enjoy the canals but avoid getting in the water.

Its advice is:

Group of youths jumping into open water.

Canal and river water will be cold, even in the summer, and immersion in cold water could bring on cold water shock. Have a cool drink instead.

If you want to jump and dive, head to a swimming pool. Canals can be shallow and you could seriously hurt yourself if you jump from a bridge, while locks are a lot deeper than expected.

Lounge in the shade of waterside trees, rather than get tangled in waterway reeds.

Have an ice cream at a waterside café.

Keep your cool – chill out by the water and enjoy the feeling of peacefulness.

Regional director Daniel Greenhalgh said: “The canals and rivers in North West are lovely relaxing places to spend time during the warm weather, but it’s important that children and teenagers are aware of the dangers of cooling off by going for a dip with friends. The consequences can be devastating.

“Inland waterways, like canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks can look really inviting, but you can’t tell what is below the surface.

"The water often isn’t clear and you won’t be able to see the depth or any obstacles in the water, and even on a hot day the water can be extremely cold.

“Jumping into locks or into canals from bridges is a terrible idea and can cause nasty injuries. If you want to swim, go to a pool or find an open water swimming club near you by visiting our website."