It was set up in direct response to a Wigan Council survey which saw almost 2,000 people share their experiences of litter, with 61 per cent stating it was a problem where they live.

Just over 34 per cent of respondents came clean by admitting littering on some occasions, stating a lack of time and claiming “it isn’t my responsibility”.

Litter pickers launch the councils new Keep It Clean campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for environment, said: “It was brilliant to see so many litter pickers leading by example and coming together to launch our new campaign.

“With so many people stating that litter is an issue where they live, this is clearly a prevalent concern to our residents and something that we cannot ignore.

“Littering – from issues as seemingly small as a cigarette butt thrown to the floor or the discarding of banana skins out of car windows, all the way up to the fly tipping of big objects – blights our environment, harms animals and costs the taxpayer money to clean up.”

The council estimates it spends around £4m every year removing litter and fly tip from public spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the survey, 17 per cent said they have or would consider fly tipping or knew someone who had.

In response, the local authority announced the introduction of an enhanced bulky waste collection service, which allows two free collections a year.