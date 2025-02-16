Wigan police have issued an appeal to find a missing pensioner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman known only as Barbara was last seen on Gathurst Lane in Shevington between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning (Sunday February 17)

The 80-year-old is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, with dark brown hair with silver streaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Barbara and want to make sure she is safe and well.

She was last seen possibly wearing a green cagoul.

Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts should contact police on on 101, quoting log 1246 16/02/25