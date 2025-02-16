Concerns grow for missing Wigan pensioner
Wigan police have issued an appeal to find a missing pensioner.
The woman known only as Barbara was last seen on Gathurst Lane in Shevington between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning (Sunday February 17)
The 80-year-old is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, with dark brown hair with silver streaks.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Barbara and want to make sure she is safe and well.
She was last seen possibly wearing a green cagoul.
Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts should contact police on on 101, quoting log 1246 16/02/25
