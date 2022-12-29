Couple speak of their continuing distress after a terrifying knife raid on their which left one of them needing surgery

The pair were victims of the aggravated burglary – which they say turned out to be mistaken identity and ended when one of the raiders apologised and tried to shake their hands – at 9.15pm on December 13.

The woman, who is in her 20s, suffered an injury, has had to undergo surgery to repair a tendon in her hand and will require rehab to get movement in her finger back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are still appealing for information about the break-in which happened in Gordon Street, Leigh.

A woman was injured in the attack and has been left petrified

The woman, who does not want to be identified, said: "A few days before the raid happened I saw a black car in the middle of the road but stationary and when I looked through the window it sped off so I said ‘I’ll keep the blinds closed and move any presents.’

“The night itself was a normal night really. A member of my family came round to wrap some presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I heard a knock at the door and when I looked through the peephole I thought it was my partner’s relative.

"When I opened the door the door I realised it wasn’t them and those at the door asked for someone who wasn’t here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blood was splattered all up the wall forcing the couple to re-decorate

"I can’t remember who he said but then he asked for them again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Before I could answer, two men came barging through with knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The others were in the kitchen at the time and when they heard what was going on they came running behind me.

"I didn’t even know I was hurt until I turned round and put my hand on the wall and saw loads of blood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her partner said: “The initial reaction was to try to get them out but against three men we had no chance.

"As soon as I saw blood all over her face, I thought if we keep trying to go against them it’ll only get worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought ‘use your brain and just let them in’ because I thought they would take a few presents and that’s it.

"We sat on the sofa and said ‘take what you want but don’t harm us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One went straight upstairs, one was at the bottom of the stairs and one was in front of us with the knife.

"They kept asking ‘where’s the grand, who do you deal for and who do you do drop-offs to? ‘

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was definitely mistaken identity but its bizarre they could get it so wrong.”

Despite being petrified, they managed to convince the intruders they got the wrong house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had to redecorate following the incident and the woman who was injured is now scared to leave the home.

The couple now want to raise awareness for more after support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman’s partner said: “When he kept asking these questions, I was like right, I need to convince this guy I’m not who he thinks I am.

"That was my main priority to so I kept telling him personal details. What I told him seemed to switch in his brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He shouted upstairs going come on come on lets go we’ve got the wrong house.

“He then turned to me and apologised and tried to shake my hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You always say it’s not going to happen to you so when it does there’s no guidebook on what happens next.

“There is support out there but its not as accessible as it should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we went to A&E there was just no sympathy for what had happened to us.”

She said: “I was spitting blood because they cut my lip which I had to have glued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was holding my hand up and I’m not kidding there was blood everywhere.

"I kept saying please don’t take anything and once they realised they got the wrong house they left and took nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They got my dominant hand so I can’t do anything for myself. My partner has to wash my hair and do things for me.

"I can only take my painkillers at night because they’re that strong and I have my son during the day

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to re-decorate before he came home.

“I thought I was going to lose my finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so scary, this our first home but for them to come in and not only physically hurt us but mentally hurt us.

"I’m more scared to be in the be in the house than leave it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m petrified to open the door. We’ve just got a ring doorbell and I’m constantly checking it to see if that cars come back.

"I can’t sleep at night and I’m constantly anxious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had one follow-up call from the police and sent a link to apply for counselling.

"There needs to be more immediate support for people who have been through a traumatic ordeal like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One burglar is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 11ins tall with brown eyes and of stocky build.

He had brown hair of medium length and had a Wigan accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One accomplice is described as a white male, of skinny build and around 5ft 10ins tall.

Another is described as a tall white male dressed in all black and wearing a balaclava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three men were also wearing gloves.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/ doorbell footage from this area in the moments leading up to and after this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 8567094 quoting log 3007 of 13/12/22 or via 101.