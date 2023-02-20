Craig David to kick off summer shows at Haydock Racecourse
Singer-songwriter Craig David is to kick off his summer shows with a performance at Haydock Racecourse
Tickets go on sale this week for David’s latest appearance on Saturday, June 24, having last performed at the outdoor venue in 2019.
It is the latest summer event to be announced by the Jockey Club, with CHIC legend and co-founder Nile Rodgers taking to the stage in August.
An astounding 23 UK top 40 singles, nine UK top 40 albums and over five billion streams worldwide, Craig David has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world in his career.
Molly Dingwall, General Manager, Haydock Park Racecourse said: “Craig is one of the icons of the UK music industry and a real voice of a generation – we’re so excited to have him at Haydock Park this Summer for a show that’s sure to be a highlight!”Craig David said: “From my TS5 shows in Ibiza to sets at festivals like Glastonbury, there is nothing quite like an outdoor summer show! I can’t wait to bring the party to Haydock Park in June with my live band – bring it on!”The Jockey Club Live events continue to be renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.Tickets for Craig David at Haydock Park Racecourse will be on sale at 10am on Friday February 24 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday February 22.