Molly Dingwall, General Manager, Haydock Park Racecourse said: “Craig is one of the icons of the UK music industry and a real voice of a generation – we’re so excited to have him at Haydock Park this Summer for a show that’s sure to be a highlight!”Craig David said: “From my TS5 shows in Ibiza to sets at festivals like Glastonbury, there is nothing quite like an outdoor summer show! I can’t wait to bring the party to Haydock Park in June with my live band – bring it on!”The Jockey Club Live events continue to be renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.Tickets for Craig David at Haydock Park Racecourse will be on sale at 10am on Friday February 24 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday February 22.