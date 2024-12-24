Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan schoolgirl rugby player has defied all odds to come home for Christmas after recovering from a near fatal fall.

Layla Balenski suffered a brain haemorrhage which triggered a stroke after plunging down the stairs at her home in October.

The 14-year-old, who plays for Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses, has had to undergo numerous operations to relieve the pressure on her brain.​

Layla’s mum Michelle Balenski is over the moon with her recovery so far, revealing that several weeks ago she was planning her daughter’s funeral.

A moment Layla Balenski's family feared would never happen: back home for Christmas with brother Jake

While Layla’s recovery still has a long way to go, including three months of intense therapy to give her the best chance at being the best version of herself, she has been allowed home for 10 days to spend Christmas with her younger brother Jake and family.

Michelle said: “She’s doing absolutely amazingly; she’s completely defied all odds.

"We’ve got home leave for Christmas and then she’s got to come back to Ronald McDonald house in the New Year to continue her therapy.

Layla Belenski back home with brother Jake

"The past 12 weeks have been very traumatic, but we’re on the other end now where she’s walking and talking, where as 10 weeks ago I was planning her funeral.

"I’m in awe of her. To say she’s only three weeks into her intense therapy, the progress that she’s made in a short space, well even her therapists are astonished with her.

"She’s always going to be classed as brain damaged but not as brain damaged as they expected her to be.

"At one point they were looking at special schools but now they’ve said she can go back to mainstream with one-to-one support.

Layla Balenski before her near fatal accident

"She’ll not be able to play rugby again because of the stroke and the brain damage. To risk her being on that field again one knock to the head could be fatal.

"Her skull was living in her stomach for three weeks before it could be put back into her head.”

Michelle added: “She’s so resilient.

"She’s a completely different kid now, she’s no filter.

“I’m so excited that she’s home for Christmas, I didn’t even plan for this.

“Its magical, it’s made my Christmas.”

The local community has also rallied round the family helping to raise money to support Layla’s recovery.

A charity walk at Rivington was an incredible success, and thanks to the generous support and sponsorship from all involved, they managed raised an impressive £1,886.

The club also raffled off a signed Wigan Warriors shirt and ball.

Michelle said she has been overwhelmed by the support

She said: “I lost my husband three-and-a-half years ago. I never thought I’d be in this predicament being split to try and sort both kids out.

"I’ve got really good friends and family.

"I’ve been overwhelmed, there’s no amount of thank-yous.

"I can’t even put into words the support, the community coming together for Layla.

"We’re just a family who have been through everyday things. For people to want to help I find it so strange; we’ve never needed help I’ve always done it on my own.

"For people to want to help and support is overwhelming, I’ve never cried so much!”