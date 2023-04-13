News you can trust since 1853
Cubs' sleepover in 'cardboard city' paid off as they raised hundreds for Wigan homelessness charity

Caring Cubs who spent a night sleeping in a “cardboard city” raised hundreds of pounds for good causes.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Members of the 5th Tyldesley Cubs built shelters with cardboard boxes, ran a soup kitchen and heard from staff and volunteers at The Brick and Homeless Aid UK about their work.

The sleepover was held to help the youngsters learn about homelessness.

Cub Scout leader David Simpson, right, hands over the cheque to volunteers at The BrickCub Scout leader David Simpson, right, hands over the cheque to volunteers at The Brick
They raised £489 in total – £349.50 for homelessness and poverty charity The Brick and £244.50 for the 5th Tyldesley Scout Group.

