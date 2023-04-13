Cubs' sleepover in 'cardboard city' paid off as they raised hundreds for Wigan homelessness charity
Caring Cubs who spent a night sleeping in a “cardboard city” raised hundreds of pounds for good causes.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Members of the 5th Tyldesley Cubs built shelters with cardboard boxes, ran a soup kitchen and heard from staff and volunteers at The Brick and Homeless Aid UK about their work.
They raised £489 in total – £349.50 for homelessness and poverty charity The Brick and £244.50 for the 5th Tyldesley Scout Group.