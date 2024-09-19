Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Light Night Wigan is set to return this winter to brighten up the dark skies.

The outdoor light spectacle will be held at Mesnes Park from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23 and runs from 5pm to 10pm each day.

There will be a trail of glowing artworks by local, national and international artists, as well as food and drink stalls and live music from 8pm.

The event is produced by Things That Go On Things and supported by Wigan Council, Arts Council England, Light up the North and City Heart.

The Wigan Icons project, which was held last year, will return, with young people designing artwork depicting a legend from the borough.

Booking will be essential, but tickets are free. To find out when they are available, RSVP to the Light Night Wigan event on Facebook.