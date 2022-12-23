DogLost is a free service that relies on donations to help thousands of dog owners find their missing pets each year.

Their latest appeal is to find a black female Shih Tzu-cross that has been missing since Monday December 19.

Named Lexi, she is wearing a cream collar bearing her name and a red Christmas bow.

Lexi went missing from a friends house in Bryn

She is described as very timid and likely to be scared and her family’s festive celebrations have had to be put on hold until she is found.

Lexi ran out of a friend’s house unexpectedly in Bryn and was seen at Marus Bridge half an hour later before disappearing once again.