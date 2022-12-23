DogLost appeals for Wigan family pet that has gone missing
A volunteer-led service which aims to reunite lost pooches with their owners has put an appeal out to find a dog that has been missing in Wigan since Monday.
DogLost is a free service that relies on donations to help thousands of dog owners find their missing pets each year.
Their latest appeal is to find a black female Shih Tzu-cross that has been missing since Monday December 19.
Named Lexi, she is wearing a cream collar bearing her name and a red Christmas bow.
She is described as very timid and likely to be scared and her family’s festive celebrations have had to be put on hold until she is found.
Lexi ran out of a friend’s house unexpectedly in Bryn and was seen at Marus Bridge half an hour later before disappearing once again.
If anyone spots Lexi, they are encouraged to leave a comment on the DogLost website here