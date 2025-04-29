Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan dog owners are being warned that this week’s rising temperatures could pose a health risk to their pets.

Dogs Trust Manchester is advising owners that even mild spring temperatures can contribute to heatstroke.

In fact, dogs can overheat at any temperature and at any time of year, and in some cases, heatstroke can be fatal.

Around 75 per cent of heatstroke cases in dogs are linked to exercise and around two-thirds occur following a simple, everyday walk.

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, which can sometimes look like smiling, and changes in their breathing pattern, such as using their tummy to breathe. Dogs may also appear lethargic and drowsy.

Other signs may include excessive drooling, uncoordinated or wobbly movements, and vomiting or diarrhoea.

Heatstroke can look similar to signs of other illnesses and Dogs Trust says owners should always contact a vet if they are concerned.

Any breed of dog can be affected by heatstroke, but certain breeds, particularly brachycephalic or “flat-faced” dogs such as pugs, French bulldogs and English bulldogs, are at significantly higher risk.

Older dogs, overweight dogs and dogs with certain underlying health conditions are also at a higher risk.

Charlie Matthias, senior veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust, said: “For many of us, the arrival of warmer weather is a welcome change, but it’s important to remember that it can bring real dangers for our dogs. Even the lovely springtime sunshine we are set to experience this week can cause serious issues, especially for flat-faced breeds or dogs with underlying health conditions.

“The best thing we can do for our pets is to avoid walking them during the hottest parts of the day, provide plenty of fresh water and shade, and always monitor them closely – even during indoor play.

“With the right care, we and our four-legged friends can safely enjoy the warmer weather together.”

Dogs Trust advises owners who suspect their dogs may be experiencing heatstroke to act immediately to prevent their condition getting worse. If the dog has collapsed or is struggling to breathe, call a vet immediately.

The charity advises owners to cool their dog down, before transporting them to a vet. This can be done by taking them to a shaded and cool area, offering them drinking water, cooling them down – either by immersing a young, conscious dog in cold water or by spraying older dogs with room temperature water – and keeping the air conditioning on in the car or the windows open as they are transported.

Dogs Trust urges owners never to leave their dog alone in cars, as even just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal.

On a 22 degrees Celsius day, the temperature inside a car could rise by 11 degrees in just 10 minutes and as dogs cannot cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.

If you see a dog in a car in distress, the charity advises that members of the public call 999.

To find out more about how to keep dogs safe this summer, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/hotweather